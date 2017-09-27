Donald Trump attempts to defrock citizens of color or Muslim Faith of US Citizenship

I find myself wondering if President Donald Trump ever studied War Tactics by Great Chinese Philosophers as Sun Tzu. He would realize that he is not merely rewriting the rules of war games because they have existed for over two thousand years. Trump might start with a story from Sun Tzu teaching:

They have been in my country for only three days

and more than half their officers and soldiers have deserted!'

He thereupon left behind his heavy infantry and wagons,

and with lightly armed shock troops only followed by forced

marches.' Sun Pin had calculated that P'ang Chuan would

arrive at Ma Ling in the evening. The Ma Ling road is

narrow, and on both sides there are many gorges and defiles

where troops may be placed in ambush.

Sun Pin cut the bark off a great tree, and on the trunk

wrote: 'P'ang Chiian dies under this tree.' He then placed the

most skilful archers of the army with ten thousand crossbows

in ambush on both sides ofthe road, and ordered that when

in the evening they saw fire, all were to shoot at it. P'ang

Chuan actually arrived that night and when-he saw writing

on a tree, ignited a torch to read what was written there.

Before he had finished the ten thousand crossbowmen of Ch'i

discharged their arrows simultaneously, and the army of Wei

was thrown into the utmost confusion. P'ang Chuan, at his

wit's end, realized that his troops would be defeated. Whereupon

he cut his throat, and as he expired, said: 'So L have

contributed to the fame of that wretch!' Sun Pin, taking

advantage of this victory, completely destroyed the Wei army

and captured the heir apparent, Shen, after which he returned

to Ch'i."

Because of this, Sun Pin's reputation was world wide-and

generations have transmitted his strategy.

Sun Tzu gave some axioms that are keys to winning. He wrote:

1. War is a matter of vital importance to the State; the

province of life or death; the road to survival or ruin." It is

mandatory that it be thoroughly studied.

Li Ch'iian: 'Weapons are tools of ill omen.' War is a grave

matter; one is apprehensive lest men embark upon it

without due reflection.

2. Therefore, appraise it in terms of the five fundamental

factors and make comparisons of the seven elements later

named.' So you may assess its essentials.

3. The first of these factors is moral influence; the second,

weather; the third, terrain; the fourth, command; and the

fifth, doctrine.'

Chang Y ii: The systematic order above is perfectly clear.

When troops are raised to chastise transgressors, the temple

council first considers the adequacy of the rulers' benevolence

When I think about Trump fighting the wrong enemy – the revered image of Former President Barack Obama - there is no doubt that he has little appreciation for war games.

One only has to recognize that Trump has been unable to upend Obama Care because it is helping millions of people, his inability to influence the outcome of the Alabama Republican US Senatorial Primary Race, he has managed to split the nation on his charged comments against NFL players for exercising their Constitutional Right to demonstrate during the Stars Spangled Banner, and he is giving away the prestige of the USA as tough nation by allowing North Korean Leader Kim Jong-un to play the dozens with him through ignoring his threats as mere foolish statements by a deranged head of state.

Trump will have to understand that he must be president of all the people and not just his base. What is most troublesome is the non-Trump base citizens will not give their extra effort to make Trump succeed. People of color and Muslim may shun Trump because they see him attempting to defrock them of American Citizenship.