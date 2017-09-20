Kim Jong-un may peddle proven nuclear technology

When President Donald Trump stood before the World at the United Nations proclaiming he was going to destroy the nation of North Korea he gave DNK a free hand to make the next move in their war strategy with the USA. Surely Kim Jong-un has estimated how many thousands of lives he will have to sacrifice to maintain his status as a nuclear power.

A very disconcertion of the DRK and USA war is the potential proliferation of nuclear power to Iran and other hostile nations because DRK already has proven technology and America now finds itself playing cat and mouse with knowledgeable scientists peddling already tested technology.

The ultimate prize for Kim Jong-un is a united Korea under his rule. Jong-un knows he must prepare for 8 years of war campaign in hopes of bankrupting the US Economy on a Trump pipedream. Trump seems to be underestimating the strength of his adversary, a basis tent of the Great Chinese War Philosopher Sun Tzu, who taught to appear weak when you are strong. Jong-un can be expected to either fire more rockets or set off underground nuclear tests or release his computer hackers on the USA to keep maximum pressure on Trump before the world.