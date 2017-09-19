Bellevue girl bullied at school asks for help, Facebook post goes viral | KIRO-TV

I felt sorry for a Bellevue girl bullied because she is intimidated for just going to school. I remember in 1950 when my parents first said I had to go to Catholic school. I recall being on the playground getting harassed by this chap who thought he was the Alpha dog.

The first couple of days I tried not to get into a fight. Then, I finally concluded that I needed to stand my ground. This Alpha dog was shocked when he realized he had a tiger by the tail.

As best I recall, I had a portion of the playground where other kids readily played. Although I was well aware that I did not need to get caught continually fighting because the nuns could put me out of school and my parents would give me more corporal punishment than I could stand.

When I think about the Bellevue girl struggling to get away from the bullies then it seems the solution to her problem is a high class secular or religious school. The public school district should be required to pay the tuition and the cost of transportation. This proposal will be criticized as anti-desegregation and public education but it will give an incentive to solve Bellevue's problem,

I am a big sports fan, but I think America has a greater need for well-educated young people than another athlete