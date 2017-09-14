Newsvine

Dr Sherman N. Miller

NORTH KOREAN LEADER KIM JONG-UN IS WINNING THE WAR BLUFFING WITH TRUMP

By Dr Sherman N. Miller
Thu Sep 14, 2017 6:44 PM
President Donald Trump castigated Former President Barack Obama for drawing a line in the sand and allowing an enemy to cross it without a severe retaliation. President Obama was caught with the potential of starting World War III, so he chose to ignore the potential privation.

North Korean Leader Kim Jong-un realizing that Trump is a gambler decided to test his fortitude. Jong-un allowed the hurt of hurricanes Harvey and Irma to pass the USA thus reducing the glue that is holding the American people together. Therefore, Jong-un has sent a missile over Japan to rattle Trump’s nerves.

Jong-un needed to see if Trump would shoot down a NK Missile or find himself in a comparable position as Former President Barack Obama. Trump did not shoot the missile down over Japan, so he has emboldened Jong-un. My guess is China and Russia look forward to learning what new technology the US has to knock down missiles. It looks like Jong-un has won the war bluffing game.

