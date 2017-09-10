Hurricanes Harvey and Irma have redefined the war calculus on North Korea

It is extremely difficult to show national unity when there is great disdain for President Donald Trump. However, Hurricanes Harvey and Irma have challenged the American people to look beyond Trump antics to recognize that we are all one people who must pull together in a crisis.

Yet we see Steve Bannon waging a media war against the Republican Party for not backing Trump’s foolhardy actions that may work to deteriorate Trump’s persona further. Bannon’s Breibart News castigated Former President Barack Obama getting Bannon tainted a racist. Trump appears to be doing everything he can to out shine Obama but he only looks silly trying to beat down the image of a man that is a messianic leader in many nations throughout the world.

However, my guess is hurricanes Harvey and Irma have redefined the war calculus between President Donald Trump and North Korean Leader Kim Jong-un. That is, most Americans will probably hold their nose and support Trump assuming he does not get impeached.