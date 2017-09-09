Trump needs to keep his mouth shut and stay away from Twitters in Hurricane Irma

It has been very disquieting for the American people watching President Donald Trump and his minions seek to stigmatize the news media except for Fox as the “Fake News.”

Hurricane Irma may produce some unnecessary deaths because some people failed to heed the dire warnings of Florida Governor Rick Scott to get out of harm’s way. Some people may gamble, if the storm comes and it changes course they will be fine. In the dawn of Irma, this stay-put scenario is already occurring on the eastern side of Florida.

With President Donald Trump and North Korean Leader Kim Jong-un nearing the verge of a full blown war the real crisis for the American people is to know when to believe the president. Is presidential lying now to be considered acceptable (normal) as a smoke screen for war?

The best thing President Trump can do during Hurricane Irma is to stay away from silly Twitters and let Governor Rick Scott say what needs to be done. Hopefully those homes spared will find their owners giving thanks that they were spared devastation instead of ridiculing the news media and the weather service on Irma’s actual track of destruction.