Gwynelle has been looking closely after me for 54 years

At the dawn of Gwynelle and my 54th Wedding Anniversary on September 7, I find myself speaking about my belief in marriage longevity with a middle age woman in our local Chinese restaurant. Gwynelle had sent me to get something for dinner because she did not wish to go out.

I spoke about a wife needing to pay very close attention to the welfare of her husband with time because the diseases of aging can attack the marriage. She then shared how she almost lost her husband.

This lady said her husband complained of chest pains although he was in his late 40s. He initially suggested that he was fine. This lady was really concern over her husband’s health, so she immediately took him to the hospital. The hospital found that the husband was having a heart attack.

She wanted me to share what was necessary for Gwynelle and I to reach 54 years of marriage. Then she shared that she and her husband are married 29 years. She continued that they talk every day. I gathered that he really realized how valuable she becomes as they grow older. I also was thankful for having Gwynelle though she looks after me like a mother hen.