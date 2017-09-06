Kim Jong-un is forcing Donald Trump to reveal USA secret weaponry

President Donald Trump and North Korean Leader Kim Jong-un continue to sell each other wolf-tickets. Kim Jong-un is destroying the “Tough Guy Trump” persona. Trump’s most deadly tool is the Twitter where he is employing it on suicide mission to put the USA and our Allies in harm’s way.

It is clear that Kim Jong-un no longer fears Trump’s rhetoric. He has calculated that the Chinese and Russians do not have a great deal of passion to come to the aid of the USA. Trump poisoned the atmosphere with his puncheon to manhandle people with harsh talk showing that he is a potentate.

This devilish Trump persona suggests to Kim Jong-un that his adversary cannot keep his mouth shut when it comes to secret weapons. We must consider that science develops at roughly double every seven years; hence, Kim Jong-un knows his nuclear arsenal is old technology.

My guess is the USA has developed a death ray that can be launched from a satellite. The movement of this death ray is some percentage of the speed of light – 186000 miles per second. It will be able to knock down a NK missile before it leaves their air space. China and Russia will greatly improve their military technology knowing the state of art of US Technology.