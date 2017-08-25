Trump puts USA in peril by always looking for someone else to blame for his failures

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un gets to relish finding President Donald Trump in an emotional wreck because he is branded with the label of failure in the media through his own making.

Trump is overtly railing against the Republican Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives and President of the United States Senate over his failure to be portrayed as omnipotent due their failure to pass his keystone anti-Obamacare bill, so he can out shine Former President Barack Obama. He sees the horrifying image of underhandedly working with the Russian Bear morphing into a nightmare where the US Presidency is slipping away from him.

Since the crashes of two American warships convinced the world that they could not help to prevent a NK nuclear attack; therefore, America’s invincibility no longer exists. These ships’ crippling is very similar to the accomplishment of the Doolittle raid on Japan after the Japanese gave us a thrashing in bombing Pearl Harbor, Hawaii on December 7, 1941. The US Military has not said whether a potential NK secret alliance with ISIS and so on have discovered weakness in our warships that doesn’t require sophisticated weaponry to incapacitate them.

Kim Jong-un is honing in on a particular teaching of the Great Chinese War Philosopher Sun Tzu in battling with Trump. Sun Tzu teaches, “If your enemy is secure at all points, be prepared for him. If he is in superior strength, evade him. If your opponent is temperamental, seek to irritate him. Pretend to be weak, that he may grow arrogant. If he is taking his ease, give him no rest. If his forces are united, separate them. If sovereign and subject are in accord, put division between them. Attack him where he is unprepared, appear where you are not expected.”

Trump is foolishly lashing out at everyone except his base voters. He wants to fight on many fronts for he learned nothing from Adolph Hitler’s forces stretched thin fighting in World War II. As a newspaper writer, I see Trump committing political suicide because he is playing into Kim Jong-un plan by putting the nation at peril to prop up his ego. Trump needs to understand that being a threating bully creates a sort of groupthink with purported minions rising up to take out this bully with a thousand undermining. It seems silly to berate the national media in the midst of a growing global war.