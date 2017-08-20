Catholic Bishops proclaim racism is a sin

Bishop W. Malooly of the Catholic Diocese of Wilmington DE in the August 18, 2017 issue of The Dialog says, “The U.S. bishops wrote in their 1979 pastoral statement, “Brothers and Sisters to Us,” that “racism is a sin.” That simple statement was as self-evident then as it is now, but racism — which Archbishop Charles J. Chaput of Philadelphia recently called America’s “original sin,” evidenced in our tragic history of legal slavery — is a sin that persists.”

It is disquieting that President Donald Trump was able to exploit our nation’s original sin to get elected with disregard for the consequences of his actions. Trump felt he could recklessly make any sort of statement because he was rewriting the political rules. He suggested that he could treat women with great disrespect and have blacks hauled out of meetings years ago.

Trump is now finding Corporate America and the world questioning his leadership ability. Some of his actions with Russia to win the presidency appear tainted with treason. He is forcing the US Congress to pick either allegiance to him or The US Constitution.

Bishop Malooly is telling Trump that he ought not to expect overwhelming numbers of white Catholics to join his racist movement where they are ballyhooing hatred for other races. Bishop Malooly got American History on his side because I picked up The Dialog at St. Peter’s Cathedral, Wilmington, DE that was built in September 1818 in the midst of the US slavery epoch.