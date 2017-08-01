Trump's illusion of an American dictatorship

President Donald Trump is filling his upper echelon with retired generals or senior corporate people. He seems to wipe out high caliber political trained and experienced people. However, Trump’s personnel selections might give the American people some concern.

A Trump groupthink illusion is a very real concern. If you consider that Trump seems comfortable in the presence of dictators or dictatorial governmental style, then he must envision himself as a quasi-dictator with a host of generals surrounding him. Non-military officers or just political tenured people are not considered higher enough leadership potential to be respected as members of the leadership caste.

Is Trump secretly trying to establish a dictatorship?