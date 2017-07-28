Donald Trump Says Senate Let America Down With Its Health Care Vote | HuffPost

As I ponder the Republican Party’s failed seven year quest to destroy Obamacare, they forgot that their reliance was on propaganda to vilify the Affordable Care Act through ballyhooing it is on a death path. Yet Obamacare has not succumbed to death. There are many people who now realize that Obamacare offers their family health insurance perhaps for the first time. It seems that the GOP placed all of their propaganda effort on sullying the excellent name of Former President Barack Obama.

The Tweeter has evolved into Trump’s tool to make proclamations without having his staff or the media challenge his lack of preparation. Trump never found any good programs from the Obama presidential tenure experience. He lives in a bubble where he is believed omnipotent.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has studied Trump’s overinflated ego, so he decided to launch major attacks on the American people’s nerves. He sees that Trump shoots off the hip and harbors unnecessary disdain on those who bested him which offers the excellent opportunity to cost America billions of dollars without firing a shot. Some NK war strategies may be to scare American and international tourists away from vacationing in Hawaii, California, and Alaska and make US West Coast research and development employees and everyday people nervous worrying about a potential nuclear rocket attack.