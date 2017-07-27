Donald Trump is creating a new chattel caste

President Donald Trump denigrated roughly 2500 American active duty Transsexual soldiers to chattel with his Tweet not allowing them to fight for their country. He apparently sees Transsexuals less than humans, so it is okay to step on their character.

What appear to be topics of discussions that Trump’s minions are carrying on behind closed doors are Transsexuals will be easy targets for Russian intelligence officers to exploit based on exposing their sexual orientation in the media. Surely, Former President Barack Obama was aware that Russia could not exploit the Transsexuals because their lifestyle already was out in the open.

Will we see Trump Tweet that Muslims cannot serve in the US Military because they are not True Americans even though they might be born here? Or is Trump just doing something very controversial in the media to pull attention away from his potential Russian treason problem with his allowing a foreign power to alter America’s election process.