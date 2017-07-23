Scaramucci is morphing into an Uncle Tom

As I listened to President Donald Trump’s former “Wall Street financier, Anthony Scaramucci” assume the new role of Communications Director, I was upset for the United States of America.

Scaramucci’s excessive effort to convince the American People how very loyal he is to President Trump came across as he only has secondary loyalty to the US Constitution. He sounded if he was a white reincarnation of the 1940s black actor Stepin Fetchit, who made a fortune kowtowing to White America. Stepin Fetchit knew White America wanted to picture the black male as chattel that was still as submissive as in the slavery epoch.

Mantan Moreland was the black that rattled off untellable statements in back up to Charlie Chan Movies. He came across as always scare replete with wide eyes.

Since Trump appears paranoid about loyalty, I am waiting to see Scaramucci morphs into a white Uncle Tom comparable to Fetchit, Moreland, or some combination of both. Trump is demanding loyalty from his minions to cover up his tomfoolery during the 2016 General Election. His non-military followers believe he will give them Yesteryear’s America, so I guess we will soon see his white minions with their heads bowed saying Yes sir and No sir to him publically.