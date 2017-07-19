Trump needs the proverbial switch put on his romp so he will feel, accountable for his tomfoolery

I find it very disquieting to see President Donald Trump finding himself on the losing side when it comes to moving policy through the US Congress. Trump reminds me of the scene in the Movie Peter Pan “Do you believe in fairytales?” You want to scream out, “Yes I believe in fairytales!”

Trump needs to learn the hard lesson my mother taught when she asked about my transgression and I claimed my oldest brother made me do it. That excuse worked well when I was five or six. However, when I turned seven mama took a switch to my romp. Mama felt it was time for me to be held accountable for my own tomfoolery.

Trump gets his butt spanked by the Democrats for blaming Former President Barack Obama for his foolishness. He has got to man-up to gain respect.

My real worry is North Korean Leader Kim Jong-un don’t show up with the proverbial switch in his hand to give Trump’s butt a spanking for trying to blame someone else for his foolishness.

Perhaps, Chinese Premier Xi Jinping will take Donald Trump behind the proverbial woodshed and give him a good leadership wake up lesson.