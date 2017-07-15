Cell phone Alert

Yesterday I drove to near Middletown, DE in route to pick up my son-in-law to keep on to Cecil County, MD to get my two young grandsons who are in a summer program at Cecil County Community College.

I ran into what one might label a monsoon. On the path to Middletown, the clouds looked mean. They brought to mind the potential of a tornado. When I picked up my son-in-law who was accustom to tornadic threats during his Texas up bring our cloud observation and chatting calmed both of our nerves.

As we approached Cecil County Maryland, my cell phone alerting went off. It caution about potential flooding. My senses were aroused. We kept going to get the boys.

When we got to Cecil County Community College the boy’s father retrieved them. Once, the boys got into the car, my cell phone alarm system must have gone off seven or eight more times until we reached Delaware. The rain continued to downpour making driving very difficult.

When I finally got home I told my wife Gwynelle that was a good thing that she was not driving. Gwynelle made the day better by cooking a great dinner.