California Democrat files first article of impeachment against Trump | The Latest from WDEL News | wdel.com

President Donald Trump now has to worry seriously that meaningful impeachment clouds are starting to bud over his presidency with Democratic House Member Brad Sherman of California calling for Trump’s impeachment. Trump is forced to realize that things he ballyhooed as fake news have morphed into true facts since his son Donald Trump, Jr. revealed that he met with a Russian representative.

It appears that Rep. Sherman has pulled the first brick out of the Trump wall of lies. His bold effort must be a Republican Party nightmare because they now must choose to back a weak President Trump or stand up for the integrity of the United States of America.

It sounds as if the Republican Party must decide whether to keep Trump no matter what even if it means losing control of the US Congress in the 2018 Election. Trump may find himself forced to do the right thing by stepping down as did former President Richard Nixon.