Trump thinks it is okay to hide his tomfoolery and questionable actions on the world stage

President Donald Trump did not represent the United States of America in a presidential manner at the G 20 for he came across as a want to be dictator without portfolio. He expected the other G 19 to kowtow whilst Trump paid indirect homage to his leadership god - Vladimir Putin.

I had hoped that Trump would demonstrate his wherewithal at the G 20 because I had lost faith in his leadership ability as I watch North Korean Leader Kim Jong-un drive him to public outcries for help releasing his pinned up mental anguish before the world on Twitter.

Trump appears to not understand that the Chinese work on long term efforts versus seeking quick gratification. They may feel lukewarm about chasing trade with the US versus what the remainder of the world has to offer. Thus, Trump needs to stop whining that the Chinese have not done all they can.

It makes more sense for the Chinese to work on such projects as: investing in African education and infrastructure, rebuilding the “Silk Road” as a path to European markets, and so on where such efforts will make them the world’s leading power in the years to come. Thus, my guess is Chinese leader Xi Jinping will not get his leadership image destroyed pulling Trump out of a war he is stoking.

Trump somehow thinks it is okay to hide his tomfoolery and questionable activities from the media to avoid tough media questions and transparency. As best I can conclude, Trump must be suffering from a severe case of political leprosy. Will the United States give up its world leadership through Trump living in his leadership bubble?