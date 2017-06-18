Newsvine

Dr Sherman N. Miller

As Production Cuts Fail To Raise Prices, Saudis Look At Exports

You would wonder if US Citizens have been propagandized with fake news telling us that we are roughly energy independent. Why aren't oil prices continuing to collapse? The real question becomes, "Are a hand-full of American citizens being treasonous in aiding a foreign country to financially rape the American people? We need a free market for oil because each drop in price is tantamount to a pay raise for American Citizens.    

