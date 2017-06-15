Trump prepares Cabinet Members to fall on a proverbial sword

Watching President Donald Trump’s Cabinet Members saying how great he was a couple of days ago came across as each person having to genuflect before their overlord or risk being decapitated (fired).

When I tumble this mass prostration for Trump’s ego it appears that he made Cabinet Members swear allegiance to him and the hell with the United States of America. He was aware of the forthcoming investigation of his past deeds; therefore, Trump wanted to give Cabinet members’ indelible reputations as his minions. Thus, Trump minions’ comments in testimony against him would be questionable in the public view.

Trump seems to be getting his Cabinet Members willing to fall on the proverbial sword in testimony to save his hide. As a long tenured Republican, I am betting that the Republican Party membership will dump Trump when they are confronted with a contaminated President versus the pristine USA.