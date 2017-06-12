Trump is near term fodder for the Grim Reaper

When I think about the Grim Reaper taking away President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s life at age 63 nearing the end of World War II, I conclude that President Donald Trump is flirting with death being a much older man at age 71 yet also toiling with very high stress. Trump appears to generate high stress attempting to exploit Tweets to humble the national media.

During the 2016 Presidential campaign, Trump had Americans believing that he was excellent at making deals. We could see him as omnipotent. Trump’s propaganda had us believing in his ability to make things happen, but now we have learned that Trump never learned the political basics necessary to get things done in Washington.

Trump is having a very tough time coming to grips with the fact that he has to follow basic political rules where he cannot arbitrarily rewrite the political script. It is disgraceful to hear the Speaker of the House of Representatives having to make the excuse that the president is still learning. Trump ought to stop boasting and accept some humility in his game plan.

The tragedy with Trump is he thinks all he has to do is double down whenever he faces anything not to his liking. Trump’s mindset is, “it is my way or the highway.” Doubling down on North Korean leader Kim Jong-un portends that Trump is a near term candidate of the Grim Reaper suggesting death will be a fall out from some catastrophic illness in the coming days from very high stress.