Give Capital Punishment to Drug Sellers Whose Customers Die of Overdoses

Roughly 10 years ago, I received an operation for colon cancer. I had an opioid based pain killer to control pain during my hospital visit. When I went home I had a good size bottle of pain peels.

I worried about becoming addicted to medicine. I went through my operation recovery and chemotherapy over 6 months taking only a very few pills.

I guess my late brother Leon had me adverse to pain pills whilst observing him in the Veterans Hospital fighting for his life. Leon declared, “I have to take 15 pills a day.” Leon seemed to have passionate dislike for those pills.

Anyone caught selling drugs stronger than street level heroin ought to get an automatic life in prison sentence and capital punishment if some of their customers die from an overdose.