President Donald Trump creates an atmosphere of "Impetuous Leadership"

President Donald Trump has created an atmosphere of “Impetuous Leadership” that has the potential of backfiring on Americans. He personally degraded the British terrorists leading to another terrorist attack and mocked the North Koreans who are preparing for war with the USA.

What Trump is forgetting is Tweets are no way to carry out diplomacy. I would hope our diplomats are negotiating on behave of the USA and are not merely political chattel. Trump has criticized the Chinese during his rise to the US President making it difficult for them publically to want to aggressively work towards using their influence to alter North Korea’s nuclear plans.

Trump is a gambler, so he ought to look at the odds of bluffing North Korea. My guess is Kim Jong-un has already estimated how many American soldiers he will kill in a head to head war with the US. Jong-un knows that ISIS, Taliban, and Al Qaeda stepped up attacks will also quickly drawdown USA supplies and manpower.

My guess is Trump’s desire to appear as a potentate means many American young people will lose their lives over Trump pure tomfoolery.