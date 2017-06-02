Oncologist says I am doing fine and no problem with cancer

Yesterday, wife Gwynelle took me to the Helen Graham Cancer Center at the Christianity Hospital in New Castle County Delaware. I was looking forward to the results from some tests I took to monitor my pass bout of cancer.

I must admit that I was apprehensive about the wait between the tests and finding out the results. When I originally learned of my cancer roughly ten years ago my diagnosis and operation were completed in 24 hours.

I have had a doctor at the University of Pennsylvania call me at home if there was a concern over results found in tests. Hence, I was not accustomed to waiting until Gwynelle got me to realize that no call might mean all is well. My oncologist said all my tests were good. She said I didn’t have to come back until next year.

I shared with Gwynelle that I was apprehensive because I had learned that a chap with whom I went to high school and took chemotherapy on the same day had died. His death had called attention to the book I wrote on my own cancer bout, “Cancer Steals Yesterday’s Dream And Tomorrow’s Life.” I worried that I might have to repeat this cancer treatment journey once again.