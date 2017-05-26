Is the slogan "if you see something, then say something" morphing people in the hood into Trump rats for the hated man (police)?

Whilst I sit on my front porch this afternoon I felt great stress over the Manchester, England bombing this week. I worried over ISIS terrorists having a free hand to build bombs in our nation because of the current schism between the Donald Trump Administration and many people of color throughout the United States of America. I could envision the slogan “if you see something, then say something” labeling people in the hood as Trump rats for the man (police).

My hopelessness abated as I listened to a replay of a CBS report of Former President Barack Obama and German Chancellor Angela Merkel speaking before tens of thousands of people. Former President Obama spoke about his desire to develop new leaders. Merkel and Obama clearly overwhelm Trump’s illusion about his receptivity on the world stage.

All I can recall from the Trump tour is he was kowtowing to the Saudi Arabian Royal Family for some deals that the American people will underwrite through high gasoline prices. Hence, if Trump wants to significantly lower the terrorist threat on US soil he needs to seek help from Former President Barack Obama in encouraging the reporting of terrorist activities in current vilified neighborhoods of color.