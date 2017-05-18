Kim Jong-un precipitates President Donald Trump's self-destruction leadership style

Every time I have attempted to ask myself what is the fall out of President Donald Trump’s anti-traditional Presidential Quest, I find myself quivering because we are in the midst of World War III with an incompetent leader. Trump is allowing North Korean leader Kim Jong-un to get a propaganda advantage on the USA without firing a shot.

Kim Jong-un is teaching Trump the key lesson in the strategy of war as taught by the Great Chinese War Philosophizer Sun Tzu. “The supreme art of war is to subdue the enemy without fighting.” Thus, a war assumption where Kim Jong-un is toying with the number of his people he will sacrifice in a head-to-head battle with the United States is balderdash. My guess is Kim Jong-un wants to fight a financial war with the USA and its Allies.

North Korea already has used their high STEM capability to rattle the nerves of the American people wondering more each day over NK’s use of nuclear rockets that reach USA shores. The most recent firing of a non-nuclear missile with the potential of intercontinental capability was for its propaganda value. Yet the USA and many nations throughout the world had their computers fall prey to ransom ware. I heard one report where this ransom ware appeared traceable to North Korea implying that their hackers could easy punish the USA. Furthermore, the ransom ware hackers only ask for a few dollars suggesting that ransom was not their primary goal

My guess is Kim Jong-un has a strategy of costing the Global Capitalist System one Trillion dollars by unnerving the North American and European stock markets to force a radical drop in stock price. All Kim Jong-un has to do is to be a precipitant during Trump’s self-destruction now underway demanding the American people forget about “Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag of the United States of America” and Take a new “Pledge Allegiance to Donald Trump.”

I hope my guestimate is wrong. I get no comfort at realizing that the United States is now in peril because Trump has the majority of Americans having great disdain for his leadership style. As a long tenured Republican, I am still attempting to get over seeing Russian leaders invited into the White House whilst the US Press was shunned by Trump. Trump must realize that the USA is a democracy and not a dictatorship.