Will Republicans ever show greater respect for America than blind allegiance to Donald Trump?

Trump fired Acting Attorney General Sally Yates who went before a Senate Sub-committee to reveal her knowledge on potential treason being committed by a Trump operative to advantage Russia. Yate’s performance was excellent as one of two persons being challenged for over three hours.

I watched the Senate hearing on Yates, so my personal assessment was the Senators made her into an international super star. She came across as a person hell bent on telling the truth versus Trump lying. Yates is a person the Democratic Party can prime for a Presidential Run in 2020.

This excellent Yates’ performance meant that Trump had to do something radical and quick to get Yates coverage off the front pages. President Donald Trump fired FBI Director James Tomey yesterday in a media lynching hoping he had a national lynch mob shouting for Tomey’s blood. By Trump not telling Tomey of the forthcoming guillotine in private setting versus before the world, this dismissal came across comparable to yesteryear KKK Knight Riders hanging of blacks.

It is clear that Trump will wallop any one doing her or his job if it increases the likelihood of his being impeached. What I am waiting to see is when Republican Elected Officials have enough backbone to pick the good of the United States versus blind allegiance to President Trump.