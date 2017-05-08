Kim Jong-un is teaching Donald Trump yet another strategic hard lesson of war by Sun Tzu

In the current round of the Korean War II, we see US President Donald Trump and North Korean Leader Kim Jong-un giving Trump another hard lesson from the Teaching of the Great Chinese War Philosopher Sun Tzu.

Sun Tzu teaches, “If the enemy is taking his ease, he can harass him.”

Kim Jong-un appreciates that Trump is paranoid about getting positive media coverage. So Trump had a celebration in the White House Garden on upending Obama Care in the US House of Representatives by merely a couple of votes. This White House Dracula celebration was in honor of wiping out healthcare coverage for roughly 24 million people.

Jong-un exacerbates Trump’s media crisis by giving the media the story of arresting another American on their soil. This story got immediate global media coverage where it carries long term coverage potential until this person and others are freed. We might expect NK to arrest more Americans on any day hoping the Russian interference in America’s 2016 General Election grabs front pages for the foreseeable future.