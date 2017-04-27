Trump is selling wolf tickets (bluffs) in the North Korean War but Kim Jong-un isn't buying them

I have tried to discern what message President Donald Trump was sending to North Korean Leader Kim Jong-un in attempting to get the entire US Senate to come to The White House for a secret briefing on NK. Senator Bernie Sander refused to attend realizing that Trump was most likely putting on a dog and pony show.

Trump figures he can exploit the teaching of The Great Chinese War Philosopher Sun Tzu against Kim Jong-un’s strategic plan for an active war against the USA. “Supreme excellence consists in breaking the enemy's resistance without fighting.”

A key Trump fallacy is Kim Jong-un realizes that he is comparable to Trump’s mighty war machine, so he can sacrifice many human lives forcing Trump to reinstate the military draft to put boots back on the ground in NK. The draft will get Trump into trouble with the American people when they see the lives of their sons and daughters wasted in an unnecessary Trump War.

My guess is Kim Jong-un has concluded similar to Sen Bernie Sanders, so all of the US war machines are not rattling his nerves one bit. Kim Jong-un most probably got South Korea sited-in in his conventional weapons for complete destruction. As long as Trump keeps crying that he is leaning on China to reign in North Korea, Kim Jong-un is winning the war.

Trump has demonstrated in less than 100 days that he has a penchant to talk tough and be forced by circumstance to back down in public humiliation. I guess Trump is attempting to sell NK wolf tickets (bluffs) but Kim Jong-un is not buying them.