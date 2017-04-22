Trump saber rattling portends that a USA aircraft carrier may get sunk as Trump's crowning achievement in his first 100 days

President Donald Trump is rattling sabers at Kim Jong-un North Korean leader in hopes of getting this leader to flinch whilst lowering expectation on his first 100 days’ accomplishments.

My guest is it makes sense to heave total embarrassment on Trump on his 99th day in office. Therefore, I am awaiting an underground nuclear bomb detonation on or before Trump’s 100th day in office.

If Kim Jong-un follows the teaching of the Great Chinese War Philosophizer Sun Tzu by not doing the expected, we might expect a non-nuclear bomb to explode with a force of or greater than the USA “Mother of All Bombs.” The Russians have already revealed that they have the father of all non-nuclear bombs suggesting that the technology may be readily available for making high explosive class bombs.

I feel Kim Jong-un would relish an opportunity to sink an American Aircraft Carrier to match what happened to the Arizona during the strike on Pearl Harbor, Hawaii at the advent of World War II. When will Trump fill the State Department with people who can advise him on negotiations versus rattling USA sabers against adversaries who have been fighting hundreds of years?