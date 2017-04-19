How many young American lives will Trump sacrifice in hopes of creating his totalitarian illusion of world domination?

Vice President Mike Pence obviously do not understand the thinking behind “selling wolf tickets” as comprehended on the streets even in America. At one time, you might bluff your adversary (sell him some wolf tickets) hoping to force him to retreat from his tough stance. However, many murders occurring daily in the United States of America attest to the fact that selling wolf tickets is a lost art because people do not hesitate to shoot you dead.

If we take the wolf ticket idea one step further, we conclude that Vice President Pence is trying to sell them to North Korea. My guess is NK has morphed to the point where they are ready for mortal combat versus succumbing to kowtowing to USA wolf tickets.

Donald Trump needs to understand that NK people are not afraid to die. They are waiting for the right US provocation to evolve from cyber warfare to boots on the ground war.

Trump needs to understand that former President Barack Obama did many things right, so the consequences for his ignoring this positive US history is to scale up the boots on the ground phase in World War III. I gather that President Trump wants to look tough on the world stage but the real issue is how many lives of American young people will he sacrifice to stroke his ego.

Trump had better rethink about toying with North Korea. A military strategy for NK has to be to kill as many Americans as possible with a total disregard for NK lives. Trump needs to keep in mind that he is hated by many of his own people. Surely NK, Syria, ISIS, etc. could drain American resources by forcing us to fight on many fronts simultaneously.