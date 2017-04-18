Developing a next generation of STEM American

My wife Gwynelle and I went over our daughter Sammye’s home for Easter dinner. Then Sammye told me that her youngest son, Roman, who is in kindergarten, really likes mathematics.

Sammye wrote out three and two digit numbers and asked the baby to give her the sums. Roman popped out the answer without giving it a second thought.

Then Sammye turned to first degree algebraic equations. The baby showed an understanding of negative numbers in solving these equations. He could readily determine the unknown.

I could see his mother’s genius in him for she was excellent with numbers at his age. Roman appears headed for a STEM career since his mother is an engineer, both grandfathers are retired STEM people and also his cousin of whom he was the ring bearer in his wedding is an engineer.

Grandmother Gwynelle says that Roman goes through reading books at his level with no difficulty. From what I was told, Gwynelle was a literary nerd as a child. She would be taken to rich whites’ homes in Alabama to recite poems. When we first got married Gwynelle would recite beautiful poems to me. Today, 53 years later, she still reads roughly a book a week, so Roman sees that reading is natural.