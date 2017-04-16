The First Salvo in the United States and North Korean War is most likely China acting as referee in a game of chicken

In the first salvo of the American and North Korean scale up war, one might argue that China encouraged NK to blow up their test rocket on launch and they would see that President Donald Trump keeps away from Tweeter and keeps his mouth shut. My guess is NK is waiting for Trump to boast about his ability to shut down the NK Test Schedule, and then they will set off an underground nuclear blast.

It looks like we just went through the first round of chicken in the USA and NK war. Surely, China is watching the many demonstrations of Trump disdain occurring across the United States. Hopefully, these anti-Trump domestic demonstrations will defrock Trump of his messianic illusion when he is appearing on the world scene.

The best thing for Trump to do on this Easter Sunday is to attend church service to pay homage to Jesus Christ the real messianic leader of the Christian Faith.