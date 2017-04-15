Trump's War with North Korea is underway and rapidly blowing up

President Donald Trump is beating his war drums in hopes of rattling North Korean leader Kim Jong-un nerves to public embarrass himself by being forced to kowtow to Trump’s global vision. The United States never signed a peace agreement with North Korea following the so-called police action in the 1950s, so it looks like Kim Jong-un is about to give Trump a hard lesson in the pain and death that runs rampant in a war.

What is disquieting is North Korea has had over 50 years to prepare for some US expected action. I worry that we may start seeing many coffins or body bags of US sons and daughters shipped daily home to mourning families. Also we can expect to see many wounded soldiers who will have to rebuild their own life and their family’s lives.

If Trump gets the United States in a full scale war on many fronts (North Korea, Syria, ISIS, Al Quade, etc.) then does this bring back the military draft where both rich and poor American soldiers will die on a battlefield in a foreign land?

I guess I see the Trump war with North Korea already underway, so I am struggling with the thought of a new generation of my relatives being lost to this war.