The USA Counts on China and Russia to keep their surrogates from starting World War III

I have heard both Democrats and Republicans offering suggestions that President Donald Trump did the right thing in ordering an airstrike on Syria. However, Trump gave a rationale of punishing Syria for exploiting the use of gas to kill its own citizens (men - women - children and babies).

Trump demonized President Bashar al-Assad of Syria justifying military action against him; thereby, building up the nation’s dander to see the greater good that he could capture in memory of the many Syrian Citizens that Assad sacrificed. Then, suddenly in the middle of the night Trump ordered 59 Tomahawk missiles to come raining down on Syria.

Trump’s action plan looks like a script that follows the Great Chinese War Philosopher Sun Tzu’s teaching on using spies. Firing 59 Tomahawks with minimum loss of life whilst having the sole targeted airbase back operational in a couple of days suggest that the Russians were alerted to prevent starting World War III. Hence, the Russian spies told the Syrians minimizing the loss of Syrian lives and significant war materials.

Furthermore, the Chinese Premier was visiting with Trump in the midst of the strike on Syria. A holistic look at the strike suggests its primary objective was to make it appear that Trump was no longer a lackey of Putin whose secret agents mapped out the defeat of Hillary Clinton in the 2016 General Election. Thus to make the ruse complete there must be tension between the United States and Russia.

The North Koreans also gathered that China may not feed their military effort by slowing down on coal purchases. What is worrisome is whether North Korean secret agents can deliver nuclear products to their homeland.

Trump has made a deadly mistake in acting against ISIS, Al-Qaida, Syria, and North Korea simultaneously to attempt to fight on all of these battle fronts at the same time. Let us hope that China and Russia can somehow keep North Korean and Syrian conflicts from morphing into World War III that has the potential of stretching the American military beyond its limit and cost the American people another $2,000,000,000,000 on a senseless global war.