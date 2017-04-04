Interracial Family Evolution Means Today's Black Culture Becomes Fodder for Tomorrow's Civics Class

I watch my daughter’s Sammye two sons (Victor and Roman) growing up as products of a biracial family (Miller & Traudt). Grandmother wife Gwynelle and Caucasian Grandmother Anna seemed hell bent on always doing what is best for the boys whilst acting as true family.

Grandmother Anna is headmaster of an excellent school that handled the boys’ education through prekindergarten.

Their Texas cousin Mazzola had Roman come to Texas to be the ring bearer in his wedding. Aunt Kitty Mazzola shares news of the Texas family events. Grandmother Anna sees that Sammye and the boys participate in Delaware family gatherings.

Gwynelle would volunteer to help at Anna’s school on occasion to keep her educational studies current. She did not want to be a college graduate with a high grade point average with the diploma just packed away somewhere.

When Roman went to kindergarten Gwynelle agreed to come one day a week to read to the children. Gwynelle found the school could use her talents better helping children learn to read. She works with different children. The children call her “Roman’s” Grandmother. They love Gwynelle and want to hug her.

My son Sherman’s three children (Mrs. Sierra Miller-Luckett, Ms. Shanae Miller-Blackiston, and Sherman N. Miller III) are all biracial where Gwynelle has always had a family relationship with their Caucasian grandmothers.

When I look at the many mixed race appearance students playing sports on television I conclude that white racists believing that Trump is returning Jim Crow to the American economic mainstream are living in a fantasy world. A key mistake that the racists made was to allow the offspring of interracial families to morph into mainstream Americans with all the rights and privileges of both family memberships.

It appears that Mainstream American culture is accelerating in an evolutionary change. In a couple more evolutionary generations, one might expect to see people attempting to claim African American Heritage on the celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day similar to what happens on St. Patrick’s Day. Therefore, today’s Black Culture will become fodder for lectures in tomorrow’s civics class.