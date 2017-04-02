Are the Trump investigations starting to morph into treason investigations?

As I sit in mass at St Peter’s Catholic Cathedral in Wilmington, DE this morning, I found my mind racing to think about Easter. I told my wife Gwynelle that Easter was a ghastly business when I thought about Jesus Christ knowing he would be put to death by crucifixion.

I became very perturbed knowing that Christ was sold out for thirty pieces of silver. The image of the sellout of Christ made me look for a modern day crime that portends to be similar. I found myself having great disdain for President Donald Trump’s cohort because I am trying to discern if they were involved in treasonous activities where they sold out the 2016 United States General Election to the Russian oligarchs.

Trump talks about fake news and denigrates the national media. As a member of the media, this foolhardy action suggests that I need to wait because the President is giving the news media added incentive to keep digging into the backgrounds of his cohort.

Trump’s cohort is worth an estimated $12,000,000,000; therefore, it is foolhardy for poor Trump minions to believe these people understand their fate. It sounds like Trump has surrounded himself with oligarchs.

By the time the service was over I started to recount it in my mind. It was most interesting seeing a young female acolyte and a woman help to take up the collection. I told the acolyte that I had been an altar boy when I was young, so I followed some of the prayers in Latin.