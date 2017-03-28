Trump signing Executive Orders quickly in hopes of degenerating President Barack Obama's international personality

President Donald Trump is rushing to sign Executive Orders in hopes of degrading Former President Barack Obama’s international personality to uplift his own foundering persona after his debacle in failing to kill and replace Obamacare. I find it difficult to believe Trump is giving Presidential thought to his Executive Orders.

I will focus my attention to the discussion of the Coal Mining Industry. My two grandfathers migrated to West Virginia in 1905 to mine coal. They believed coal mining offered a brighter future but some of their offspring migrated onto Ohio, Delaware, and New York to find better opportunities. Thus, I grew up believing the coal fields were sacred places but I was glad my parents migrated to Wilmington, DE.

I got a taste of the pollution that accompanies coal burning when I visited Pittsburgh in the mid-nineteen sixties. I tasted the pollution, so I could not imagine that this was how people lived every day.

Over the years, Pittsburgh seemed to get better as I passed through the city in route to Buffalo, NY and other cities to see relatives. Nevertheless, I felt a pollution taste comparable to the original Pittsburgh taste experience when I visited the Republic of China. The pollution taste was so bad I ask the hotel to change my room not realizing that this bad air was common breathing air in this country hell bent on manufacturing first with little regard for the health of the people.

Therefore, I felt upset that President Trump did not care for the long term health of the poor people of Mc Dowell County, West Virginia. I saw Trump grandstanding with his Executive Order on getting folks to believe in the reincarnation of good jobs in the coal industry. I was born in Mc Dowell County. The real concern is that Trump is creating an illusion without preparing people on how to deal with The Age of Robots.

I am mindful that my grandfathers had to face the robotic age of the tractor that allowed farmers to do away with many laborers needed to tend large farms. Today it is common to see big John Deer tractors doing in one day what it took many laborers many days to accomplish in yesteryear.