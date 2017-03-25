The inability to kill Obamacare destroyed Donald Trump's messianic persona

I watched President Donald Trump’s futile efforts to destroy “Obamacare” by exploiting propaganda to overwhelm what is traditionally right. Trump made himself a de facto messianic leader to whom standard political axioms do not apply. His political disaster was underpinned by Trump believing in his own propaganda.

Republicans made every effort to exploit de facto racism against Former President Barack Obama during his presidential tenure hoping that they could divide the nation along racial lines. Rightwing Republicans questioned if President Obama was born in the United States. They encouraged whites to see Obamacare as the worse thing in the world even though they needed its coverage.

The Republicans and President Trump made a major error on Obamacare that was similar to the one Adolph Hitler made in the Battle of Britain in 1940. Hitler hoped to bomb the British people into readiness for a land invasion; however; he could not break the British fortitude. Prime Minister Winston Churchill declared, “Never in the field of human conflict was so much owed by so many to so few.” The British beat the mighty German Air Force.

Trump and the Republicans forgot that although they control The White House and both Houses of Congress that the people have the ultimate power. Hence, politicians looking to run in 2018 and 2020 better shun Trump’s tomfoolery. Thus, the destruction of Obamacare would mean millions of voters shall lose their health insurance coverage placing many Republicans’ head on the political guillotine.

The people rose up across the United States to save Obamacare forcing the politicians to bow to their wishes. The people reminded the politicians that voters vote on their pocketbook first.

Consequently, Trump learned that he is not a god, so he had better hope that any collusion with Russia on the 2016 General Election is not real.