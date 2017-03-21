America may be in a full scale war before Trump respects our adversaries

When Melania Trump was studying First Lady Michelle Obama’s modus operando this action was considered heresy by hardcore Trump munnions. I think that Melania Trump was very wise to model her thinking after a woman universally liked around the globe; therefore, she is not another media crisis for President Donald Trump in his current media crises throughout the world.

On the contrary, President Donald Trump sees himself as a messianic ruler. He ignores the sound leadership advice of Pope Francis who can bring out thousands of people showing respect for his guidance. As I read March 17 Dialog newspaper after mass on Sunday morning at St. Peter’s Cathedral Church in Wilmington, DE, I came across an article ‘Pope Francis talks criticisms, populism, and vocations” that offers sound logic for would-be leaders portending to guide a turn-around effort.

“Pope Francis has been outspoken in his criticism against populist rhetoric that views refugees escaping war, violence and poverty as “unworthy of our attention, a rival or someone to be bent to our will.”

When asked by Die Zeit about the rise of populism – particularly from those on the right of the political spectrum– the pope said he uses the word “populism” in the sense defined in Latin America as way “to use the people” to gain power.

Recalling Germany’s history, the pope said Adolf Hitler rose to power promising to return Germany to its former glory after a serious economic crisis.”

“He convinced the people that he could. Populism always needs a messiah and a justification: ‘We preserve the identity of the people!’” the pope said.”

Perhaps President Trump will consider that the pope is juxtaposing to or influential superior to him in global influence, so ignoring the pope’s comments would be foolhardy. Pope Francis is showing President Donald Trump that there are to modes of fostering change: Evolution and Revolution. Evolution is slow and methodical. On the other hand Revolution is quick with bodies everywhere. Trump is pushing the United States through a Revolution with the nation being split into hating fashions.

Trump’s real worry is world leaders have loss respect for the truth in his statements. Kim Jong Un with his latest missile threats demonstrate that "North Korea just showed Trump that they are challenging his fake power. Un feels his power has grown significantly because Trump has condescended to his Allies on world stages making it very difficult to work with him. America may find itself in a full scale war before Trump learns to show dignity for our adversaries.