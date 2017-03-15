Opioid Drugs kill off poor America whilst Obamacare saves lives

Somehow drugs seemed always associated with life in the hood (African American and Hispanic) but they humanized these outcast people by showing they do not discriminate by race or wealthy caste. This point became clear as I watched MSNBC’s Chris Hayes put on a Town Hall Meeting with people of Mc Dowell County West Virginia.

I expected to hear people giving their adverse positions on Obamacare. I foresaw people bashing former President Barack Obama and paying homage to President Donald Trump. There was one lady who proclaimed that she might die without Obamacare. It was chilling considering the audience appeared to be 90 percent white.

Yet a real crisis that surfaced from the audience was the overwhelming prescriptions of opioid drugs that are killing off the population. People quickly learned that opioid drugs do not discriminate by race, creed, wealth, and so on. I wondered if these West Virginians have been written off as mainstream Americans, so it is now okay to exploit them as business cash cows.

Listening to the intensity in the town hall meeting, I would say voting to kill Obamacare will cause some US Senators and US Representatives to lose their job in 2018.