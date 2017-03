In mathematical logic when A, B and C are real numbers with A = B and B = C then C = A and A = C. Now let A = Trump alternative facts, B = Untruth and C = Lies, then Trump alternative facts = lies and lies = Trump alternative facts.

In Trumpian Logic untrue statements can be called alternative facts that assume the masses are enchanted by propaganda so the real truth is relegated to an enigma.

It will be great to see the first legal case argued using Trumpian Logic.