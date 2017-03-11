Trump alternative truth (Lies) may lead to second war with North Korea

When I think about US Attorney General Jeff Sessions wiping out a host of local federal attorneys in one day, it made me recall how foolish it appeared with the downfall of the Iranian Shah followed by a wholesale killing off or exiling their generals with an Iraq War on the horizon. When I contemplate the Iranian action with a long military struggle that ensued I worry about the US driving out experienced people in the midst of war with ISIS attempting to battle with our huge knowledge and experience void.

Just think about Sessions driving out experienced legal minds when he had to recuse himself from investigation of Trump for doing something wrong. What seems clear is President Donald Trump believes anyone with experience is leaking detrimental information on him. Trump’s action implies that his people must have more allegiance to him than the United States of America.

Trump’s paranoid action with long tenured appointed people may be giving further encouragement to the North Koreans to keep doing things they know makes Trump look bad on the world stage. The potential of a war with North Korea appears stronger each day.

I recall our family members who fought in the last Korean War. There were family crises in one person going from a school Teacher to losing his mind, one with head injuries that quickly led to death, and so on.

Trumpian Logic, where lies are called alternative truths, undergirds the Trump Administration’s modus operandi. Hence, the North Koreans can guess at the Trump truth. The problem guessing at the Trump truth is sometimes North Koreans are wrong leading to another full scale war.