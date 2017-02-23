Today's inner city drug overlords are comparable to yesteryear's slave masters

Yesterday I participated in a telephone town hall meeting with Delaware Governor John Carney that appeared to focus on state finances. Yet when crime came up touching the murders in Wilmington DE I felt that just increasing the number of police may exacerbate the situation.

Since this is Black History Month, we ought to ask ourselves what was yesterday’s role of the police in the eyes of inner city Black America. Black America was denied respect in the economic mainstream; therefore, it was okay for white racists to abuse blacks for minor or fake infractions against them. The police were the goons that abused Black America; thereby, forming a terrible schism between the two groups.

Once the white racist killed Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. the black community made their community persona non grata to police. When the Black community rioted after Dr. King’s assassination Wilmington got the dubious honor of being the only US city since Reconstruction that had the National Guard patrol for roughly one year.

As a young boy, I recall there was some question if Black police officers could arrest a white person at our annual August Quarterly religious celebration in down town Wilmington. I am suggesting that respect is a key missing link in Black America’s upward mobility. Today, disrespecting an inner city person can get you killed.

I learned during my college teaching tenure that I needed to show students that I believed everyone can learn or they must show me they cannot. My initial lessons focused on giving students respect before their peers. Then I can chastise bad behavior whilst keeping an under-fifteen percent dropout rate. The students also understood they must show me respect.

I; therefore, feel Governor Carney needs to pull together a cross section of inner city people to understand the modern disrespect problem. There needs to be an effort at making smart in vogue and an embarrassment to appear dumb. If you think about it, today’s drug overlords are comparable to yesteryear’s slave masters who needed to keep blacks illiterate to control them.