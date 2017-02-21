School Asks Teachers To Take Down Pro-Diversity Posters, Saying They're 'Anti-Trump' | The Huffington Post

In 1954 the US Supreme Court opened public education fully, we witnessed black children needing to be escorted to school to keep them from becoming victims of white racists’ thugs. Today racial integration has morphed into diversity where now the white students and teachers are supporting the nonwhite students.

President Donald Trump is the catalyst of racial and ethnic hate in the United States of America. You now see white public school administrations becoming nervous over public displays that touch the hate nerve. Trump also is feeling the heat from the monster he helped awaken because his daughter chooses to become Jewish putting her and his grandchildren in the white racists’ crosshairs.

Are white domestic Christian terrorists’ now comparable to domestic ISIS white recruits seeking to cause mayhem? Perhaps we might say, Trump has awakened the racism Jinni letting it out of the bottle. This tomfoolery further divides the nation greater each day because Trump does not know how to get the Jinni back into the bottle.