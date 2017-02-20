Grandmothers' generational love is ever growing

When Valentine’s Day was approaching I asked wife Gwynelle what she wanted. Gwynelle said she saw Valentine’s Day as just another day. Her response stunned me for I really didn’t know what to get after 53 years of marriage.

I found myself haunted by the picture of her being a great mother. This past Sunday she had daughter Sammye’s two sons (Victor and Roman) and granddaughter Sierra’s two small baby sons (Xavier and Kayden) in the house at the same time. Gwynelle introduced her two grandsons to her two great grandsons. Her love flowed between generations without a pause.

As I watched Gwynelle cuddle Kayden, Victor wanted to hold the baby. Victor held his roughly six week old second cousin. Finally, Sammye held Kayden where she was spoiling the baby.

Xavier was coming down the living room stairs on his stomach chasing Sierra’s dog Spike. He reminded of his mother and grandfather Sherman II sliding down those same stairs on their bellies.

The lesson for me is Gwynelle’s love passes through the generation. I guess I could see why the kids in Roman’s kindergarten class call her Roman’s grandmother and loves to get a hug from Gwynelle.

I can see that Roman reminded me of his mother when she was young because he appears academically gifted. I chuckled, the day before when Gwynelle and I were trying to make something work on a cell phone. We knew that Roman would tell us very quickly. He loves to build things.

Well, I guess Gwynelle will never lose her motherly instinct. Gwynelle reminds me of the generational love shown by her late mother Lucille and late maternal grandmother Hester.