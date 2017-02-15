Should the American people start considering Impeaching Trump for selling us out?

I find myself worrying because a top caliber former KGB officer (Vladimir Putin) seized upon a golden opportunity to exploit the United States’ proclivity to embrace white racism to undermine America’s system of free elections. Putin recognized that Donald Trump could significantly encumber America’s free press because reporters may fear their career upward mobility becoming casualties in a rapidly changing print media market morphing into an electronic one.

Trump felt he was omnipotent where anything he uttered his minions accepted without question. However, though Trump’s rhetoric became absorbed into the American mainstream mindset Putin advisors must not fully understood that Americans freak-out when they think their freedom is being taken from them by a foreign power.

Trump ballyhooed how great a manager he is but in his first month in office The White House is in catastrophe. Thus, Putin may have done the right thing to help Trump win because now he does not have a formidable rival as Hillary Clinton with whom to contend. I get upset every time I imagine an American President kowtowing to Putin by singing this leader’s praises.

I guess the only salvation for the American people is to start thinking in terms of the impeachment of Trump for the appearance of selling out the leadership of the United States of America to a foreign government.