Will Sexism Cost the GOP Control of the US House and US Senate in 2018?

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. must be turning over in his grave when a female US Senator (Elizabeth Warren) is gagged by the Republican controlled Senate for attempting to read a 1986 letter by the late Coretta Scott King in opposition to racist US Senator Jeff Session. This time to use this same letter to prevent Session from getting a US Supreme Court seat. Furthermore, Martin Luther King III kotowed to Racist President Donald Trump symbolically suggesting that blacks must do what the new slave master declares.

The GOP made a very serious strategic error allowing all male US Senators to read the Coretta Scott King, wife of MLK, Jr., letter showing that they are also chauvinists. This act alone has most probably costed the Republicans control of both the US House and US Senate in the 2018 Election.