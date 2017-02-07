Trump is morphing into an uncompromising liar

As I listened to the US Senate vote to a tie on Betsy DeVos nomination for Secretary of Education, it forced Vice President Pence to cast the first tie breaking vote for a Presidential Cabinet nominee in US History. Couple this Pence vote with the Federal Judge putting a stay on President Donald Trump banding Muslims from the country Trump got a rude awakening that the United States is not a de facto monarchy that elected Trump king.

Trump got a lesson in humility when constitutional forces gathered that may defrock his presidency. Yet what is worse on a global scale is ISIS sees openings to use with its tough propaganda machine in hopes of encouraging self-radicalization amongst American citizens to develop US Operatives to cause destruction and harm to the American people.

It is laughable for Trump minions to claim that policies were started under Former President Barack Obama. The real tragedy is in roughly three weeks Trump has created a global toxic atmosphere with our allies such that the British Parliament Leader does not extend an invitation for him to come and speak to their Parliament.

The real nightmare for Trump is his propensity to mock any one challenging him and his saying how dishonest the media is. Trump forgets that the media has long memories. When I was learning to write newspaper articles I would go to the library of the News Journal in Wilmington, DE to find stories dating back decades. Hence Trump needs to understand that the media, he is foolishly lambasting, will rise up with the facts to destroy him with the truth.

Reporters are no longer pussyfooting with Trump’s truth problems. I hear reporters say the Trump Administration is lying on various issues. When one says someone lies that is about our harshest indictment of our non-belief in what they say. Has President Trump morph into a hardcore liar?