I was looking at CNN this morning to see the anti-President Donald Trump demonstration in England. Trump has propagandized American people with the slogan that he is going to make America Great Again. The English on-the-other-hand put some reality to Trump’s motto. I was taken aback when the reporter said a demonstrator’s sign declared that “Trump is going to make America hate again.”
Is Trump making America Hate Again?
Sat Feb 4, 2017 10:44 AM
