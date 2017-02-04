Newsvine

Dr Sherman N. Miller

About Articles: 39 Seeds: 38 Comments: 9 Since: May 2016

Is Trump making America Hate Again?

Current Status: Blessed (1)
By Dr Sherman N. Miller
Sat Feb 4, 2017 10:44 AM
Discuss:

I was looking at CNN this morning to see the anti-President Donald Trump demonstration in England. Trump has propagandized American people with the slogan that he is going to make America Great Again. The English on-the-other-hand put some reality to Trump’s motto. I was taken aback when the reporter said a demonstrator’s sign declared that “Trump is going to make America hate again.”

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor